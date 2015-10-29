Phuket Gazette - 2015-10-29 12:16 PM
There are balls all over the beach at Karon this weekend, as the Thailand Beach Volley Fest ramps up towards the finals this Sunday. 35 teams from around the world have gathered to take part in the event. The semi-finals will be taking place Sunday morning with the finals slated to start at 2pm, with plenty of action guaranteed on center court. Entry for spectators is free, but worth getting to Karon Beach early, if you'd like a seat in the shade.
The Grumpy Old Men's Society - a group of Phuket expats dedicated to helping the local community - recently donated 21 purpose-made medical bags to the Kusoldham Foundation to assist with their work saving lives around the island.
On a flying visit to Phuket last week, golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo dropped by the British International School, Phuket to officially launch the school's new Golf Academy. Phuket Today spoke with head coach Oliver Bates and Sir Nick about the development of youth golf both here and around the world.
The Phuket Lifeguard Club recently staged a fun day of training events at Kamala Beach to give youngsters more confidence in taking to the sea. Phuket Today spoke with Lifeguard Club president, Prathaiyuth Chuayuan, about the fun-filled beach day for Kamala's kids.
