Phuket Gazette - 2016-05-09 01:12 PM
The robots are back! And with them came six hundred kids from around the south of Thailand, who descended upon Phuket's Rajabhat University campus to show off their skills in robot building and programming. Organized by Rajabhat and Gammaco Thailand, the World Robot Olympiad Southern Thailand heats challenged the students to construct Lego robots capable of achieving a range of activities. Two teams from Phuket took top spots, both from Kathu Wittaya School. They will join seven other southe
British International School staged another regional swim meet over the weekend, hosted by the school's Flying Fish swim team. Sixteen teams swam in to take part. From around the region teams hailed from Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, China and the Philippines. There was even a team from France competing. Local representation was also high with teams from Kajonkiet International, Headstart and Phuket International Academy taking part. The three day event kicked off Friday afternoon and saw some hot
There are balls all over the beach at Karon this weekend, as the Thailand Beach Volley Fest ramps up towards the finals this Sunday. 35 teams from around the world have gathered to take part in the event. The semi-finals will be taking place Sunday morning with the finals slated to start at 2pm, with plenty of action guaranteed on center court. Entry for spectators is free, but worth getting to Karon Beach early, if you'd like a seat in the shade.
The Grumpy Old Men's Society - a group of Phuket expats dedicated to helping the local community - recently donated 21 purpose-made medical bags to the Kusoldham Foundation to assist with their work saving lives around the island.
