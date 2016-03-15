There are balls all over the beach at Karon this weekend, as the Thailand Beach Volley Fest ramps up towards the finals this Sunday. 35 teams from around the world have gathered to take part in the event. The semi-finals will be taking place Sunday morning with the finals slated to start at 2pm, with plenty of action guaranteed on center court. Entry for spectators is free, but worth getting to Karon Beach early, if you'd like a seat in the shade.