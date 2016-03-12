V/Gov: Phuket ready for Thailand Beach Volley Festival

Preparations for the 2016 Thailand Beach Volley Festival - taking place at Karon Beach, March 23-27 - are in high gear ahead of the international tournament that will gather more than 300 participants from 19 different countries - athletes and organizers are coming from as far afield as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Slovenia, Turkey and the USA, we asked Vice Governor Prajiad Aksornthammakul about the challenges the island faces to ensure that everyone has a good time.