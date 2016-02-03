Bike for Dad photo exhibition tours Thailand

Following the success of the Bike for Dad cycling event last December, to celebrate His Majesty the King's birthday, the TAT is staging a series of photo exhibitions of some of the 9000 plus images submitted by people from around the country. 70 images were selected by the judges that best exemplified the day of cycling bonhomie, including three photos from Phuket. The exhibition will be touring Central department stores around the nation, with planned stops in Chonburi, Chiang Mai Airport and Ubon Ratchathani in February.