Phuket Gazette - 2016-02-03 12:07 PM
Saddle up for the 2016 Phuket Criterium; a day of pedal-powered street racing to be held at Saphan Hin on April 23. Last year's inaugural event was a huge success, attracting more than 300 cyclists. This year, the organizers have expanded the race categories to welcome participants of all ages and abilities with categories for fixed-gear bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes in separate races for men and women divided into 'street' and 'elite' classes. Read all about it here.
The Muscle & Physique Warriors bodybuilding contest at Jungceylon in Patong was more than just another show for local hard-bodies to strut their stuff. Competitors also had the chance to qualify for the NABBA/WFF Asia-Pacific Championship to be staged in Adelaide, Australia this May. Phuket has joined the NABBA/WFF circuit thanks to the efforts of our own world champion hard-body, Wilaiporn Joom Wannaklang. Katy Thomas spoke with K Joom and Dave Kirwin from NABBA/WFF Australia about the Road to
An extravagant bash at Andara Resort & Villas found the island's glitterati gathered to enjoy an evening with some very beautiful jewellery and some very intriguing art, courtesy of Aenea Jewellery and artist Christian Develter.
The American Chamber of Commerce Phuket chapter recently hosted a seminar at the new Keemala eco-resort, where hoteliers and local business leaders tuned in to a talk by Grace Kang of the Singapore company, Greenview, on the importance of sustainable hospitality. We spoke with company founder Eric Ricaurte about the challenges the hospitality industry faces in presenting green ideas and practices to their clientele.
