HOGS ride for turtles, feasting and fun at Harley-Davidson of Phuket

Hundreds of hogs took to the roads around the airport during Bike Week to welcome the opening of Phuket's first official Harley-Davidson dealership. The ride took the accumulated Harleys down to Nai Yang beach, where the bikers showed off their softer side by releasing a batch of young turtles, then it was back to the dealership for fun and feasting with an entirely different - but tasty - hog straight off the spit, courtesy of the chefs at Nicky's Handlebar restaurant. We spoke with Thailand's legendary Harley aficionado and Power Station Motorsport CEO, Erik Svensson about the ride and the new dealership.