Phuket Gazette - 2016-04-18 12:09 PM
The robots are back! And with them came six hundred kids from around the south of Thailand, who descended upon Phuket's Rajabhat University campus to show off their skills in robot building and programming. Organized by Rajabhat and Gammaco Thailand, the World Robot Olympiad Southern Thailand heats challenged the students to construct Lego robots capable of achieving a range of activities. Two teams from Phuket took top spots, both from Kathu Wittaya School. They will join seven other southe
Saddle up for the 2016 Phuket Criterium; a day of pedal-powered street racing to be held at Saphan Hin on April 23. Last year's inaugural event was a huge success, attracting more than 300 cyclists. This year, the organizers have expanded the race categories to welcome participants of all ages and abilities with categories for fixed-gear bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes in separate races for men and women divided into 'street' and 'elite' classes. Read all about it here.
The Muscle & Physique Warriors bodybuilding contest at Jungceylon in Patong was more than just another show for local hard-bodies to strut their stuff. Competitors also had the chance to qualify for the NABBA/WFF Asia-Pacific Championship to be staged in Adelaide, Australia this May. Phuket has joined the NABBA/WFF circuit thanks to the efforts of our own world champion hard-body, Wilaiporn Joom Wannaklang. Katy Thomas spoke with K Joom and Dave Kirwin from NABBA/WFF Australia about the Road to
Over 5,000 visitors made the trip out to Ao Po Grand Marina to take in the sights at the inaugural Thailand Yacht Show. This unique public private partnership linked the Thai government's push to bring more superyachts to the region and an opportunity to promote Phuket's charter market.We sent Tara and Rose off to visit the on water displays of two of the biggest local players - charter experts Boat Lagoon Yachting and luxury yacht brokers, Lee Marine.
