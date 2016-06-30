Return of the Rajabhat roboteers

The robots are back! And with them came six hundred kids from around the south of Thailand, who descended upon Phuket's Rajabhat University campus to show off their skills in robot building and programming. Organized by Rajabhat and Gammaco Thailand, the World Robot Olympiad Southern Thailand heats challenged the students to construct Lego robots capable of achieving a range of activities. Two teams from Phuket took top spots, both from Kathu Wittaya School. They will join seven other southern Thailand teams in Khon Kaen this September, competing against junior robot enthusiasts from around the country in the hopes of securing a spot at the WRO finals in New Delhi, India.