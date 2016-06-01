Every groom wants his bride to be happy on their wedding day, and the best way to make sure she is, is to give her the perfect wedding. Phuket really is a magnificent place to begin your married life, but it's not just the location that makes a wedding here so memorable, it's the service and facilities that help bring together all the elements of that perfect wedding day. We joined the Wedding Bliss Thailand team to find out what goes on behind the scenes to make picture perfect Phuket weddings.