So, where will your kids be hanging out this summer? Well, they could spend all your money at the Mall. They could hang around the house listening to rap music and glued to their video games. Or, you could ship them off to Antarctica to discover a new species of penguin, but â€“ although the house will be tidier over the school holidays â€“ that might be a wee bit extreme. But, how about something a bit closer to home â€“ the British International School Summer Camp.