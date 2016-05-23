Phuket Gazette - 2016-05-23 03:48 PM
So, where will your kids be hanging out this summer? Well, they could spend all your money at the Mall. They could hang around the house listening to rap music and glued to their video games. Or, you could ship them off to Antarctica to discover a new species of penguin, but â€“ although the house will be tidier over the school holidays â€“ that might be a wee bit extreme. But, how about something a bit closer to home â€“ the British International School Summer Camp.
Sultry songstress Eka Liu Habib was in fine form for her final pre-baby charity concert at the Home rooftop bar in Kalim.Eka staged the concert to raise funds for the Barnhem Home for Children in Need in Phang Nga. Founded in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Barnhem opened in February 2005 and - though initially focused on helping tsunami victims - it has today become a home for needy youngsters from around the area.
An extravagant bash at Andara Resort & Villas found the island's glitterati gathered to enjoy an evening with some very beautiful jewellery and some very intriguing art, courtesy of Aenea Jewellery and artist Christian Develter.
The Thailand Yacht Show is dropping anchor in Phuket, Feb 11-14, with the promise of some of the biggest yachts in Asia on display at the Ao Po Grand Marina. And this is more than just another beautiful boat show, it's a public private partnership, instigated by the Thai government to help promote the planned superyacht charter license. We sat down with HE Kobkarn Wattanavrangkura, Minister of Tourism & Sports and show organizer Andy Treadwell to find out more about the event and the future
