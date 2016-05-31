Phuket Gazette - 2016-05-31 03:54 PM
Tara talks with Dr Toey, of the International Dental Clinic at Boat Avenue, about why people are flying in to Phuket from all over the world to get their teeth fixed. So, what are the most popular treatments tourists are looking to have done while in Phuket?
Rose asks Dr Toey of the International Dental Clinic at Boat Avenue how to maintain her smile and make it even brighter.
Holly asks Dr Toey of the International Dental Clinic at Boat Avenue, the big question - does it hurt?
Tara is worried her coffee addiction will ruin her beautiful smile. But Dr Toey of the International Dental Clinic at Boat Avenue explains how she can avoid those stains and how the new Air Flow treatment can remove any stubborn coffee stains.
