Business studies students at British International School, Phuket, were offered a unique opportunity this semester: prepare and present a business start-up idea to potential investors, similar to the popular UK TV show, Dragon's Den with entrepreneur Alan Sugar.Phuket Today met with the students to find out more about their business plans. And find out who the dragon's chose as the winner.
In November last year, CAS students from British International School Phuket took a trip to the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation's shelter at the JW Marriott Resort and the Phang Nga Sea Turtle Conservation Unit to learn more about the effects of marine pollution on the Andaman's marine life. Armed with this new knowledge, the students were then tasked with creating representative sculptures, to be displayed at four local conservation centers. This past week, the students presented their comp
Seussical the Musical - the world's most performed school musical - is coming to British International School, Phuket, April 4-6. Follow the adventures of all your favorite Dr Seuss characters as they help (and hinder) a young man as he gets to grips with his dreams.Tickets are available at the school's Information Centre or email [email protected] for more details.
So, where will your kids be hanging out this summer? Well, they could spend all your money at the Mall. They could hang around the house listening to rap music and glued to their video games. Or, you could ship them off to Antarctica to discover a new species of penguin, but â€“ although the house will be tidier over the school holidays â€“ that might be a wee bit extreme. But, how about something a bit closer to home â€“ the British International School Summer Camp.
