Phuket Gazette - 2016-06-20 09:41 AM
Hundreds of hogs took to the roads around the airport during Bike Week to welcome the opening of Phuket's first official Harley-Davidson dealership. The ride took the accumulated Harleys down to Nai Yang beach, where the bikers showed off their softer side by releasing a batch of young turtles, then it was back to the dealership for fun and feasting with an entirely different - but tasty - hog straight off the spit, courtesy of the chefs at Nicky's Handlebar restaurant. We spoke with Thailand'
Students from the British International School Phuket's IB CAS program recently visited the JW Marriott Phuket Resort to learn more about the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation and meet Tommy the blind turtle. The day also included a talk about the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, a beach cleanup and a visit to the Phang Nga Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Fisheries to learn about its reef conservation efforts through the development of giant clams and clown fish.
Students from the Gecko School in Thalang undertook a stupendous challenge recently - a 100 kilometer cycle trip to the JW Marriott in Khao Lak. The adventure was organized to help raise funds to pay for the students to visit Taiji in Japan, home of the notorious Cove - where hundreds of dolphins are slaughtered each year. The group heading to Khao Lak were joined by dozens more on the first 20 kilometer section of the ride - from the school to the JW Marriott Phuket, where they were met by GM O
A grassroots development program recently announced that it will sell 50 hand-chosen Phuket pineapples from each crop for a whopping 1,500 baht each. We took to the streets of Phuket Town to find out what the island's international visitors think a Phuket Pineapple is really worth. Read all about it here.
