Phuket Gazette - 2016-07-25 11:10 AM
Business studies students at British International School, Phuket, were offered a unique opportunity this semester: prepare and present a business start-up idea to potential investors, similar to the popular UK TV show, Dragon's Den with entrepreneur Alan Sugar.Phuket Today met with the students to find out more about their business plans. And find out who the dragon's chose as the winner.
Business studies students at British International School, Phuket, were offered a unique opportunity this semester: prepare and present a business start-up idea to potential investors, similar to the popular UK TV show, Dragon's Den with entrepreneur Alan Sugar. Phuket Today met with the students to find out more about their business plans.
In November last year, CAS students from British International School Phuket took a trip to the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation's shelter at the JW Marriott Resort and the Phang Nga Sea Turtle Conservation Unit to learn more about the effects of marine pollution on the Andaman's marine life. Armed with this new knowledge, the students were then tasked with creating representative sculptures, to be displayed at four local conservation centers. This past week, the students presented their comp
The 7K motorcycle club - based out of a small mod-shop behind the Naka weekend market - has grown to become a place where racer bike enthusiasts can gather with their Kawasaki and Ducati speed machines to swap stories and advice and join in some epic rides around the islands weaving mountain roads.
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.