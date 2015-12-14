Phuket Gazette - 2015-12-14 11:49 AM
Rose asks Dr Toey of the International Dental Clinic at Boat Avenue for the best way to counter the effects of all the sugar in Thai food. she also finds out how sugar causes tooth decay. Ask the Dentist is a PGTV info-series bringing better health knowledge to our viewers.
So, where will your kids be hanging out this summer? Well, they could spend all your money at the Mall. They could hang around the house listening to rap music and glued to their video games. Or, you could ship them off to Antarctica to discover a new species of penguin, but â€“ although the house will be tidier over the school holidays â€“ that might be a wee bit extreme. But, how about something a bit closer to home â€“ the British International School Summer Camp.
Sultry songstress Eka Liu Habib was in fine form for her final pre-baby charity concert at the Home rooftop bar in Kalim.Eka staged the concert to raise funds for the Barnhem Home for Children in Need in Phang Nga. Founded in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Barnhem opened in February 2005 and - though initially focused on helping tsunami victims - it has today become a home for needy youngsters from around the area.
An extravagant bash at Andara Resort & Villas found the island's glitterati gathered to enjoy an evening with some very beautiful jewellery and some very intriguing art, courtesy of Aenea Jewellery and artist Christian Develter.
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.