Sultry songstress Eka Liu Habib was in fine form for her final pre-baby charity concert at the Home rooftop bar in Kalim.Eka staged the concert to raise funds for the Barnhem Home for Children in Need in Phang Nga. Founded in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Barnhem opened in February 2005 and - though initially focused on helping tsunami victims - it has today become a home for needy youngsters from around the area.
The Baan Kata Arts Festival at Mom Tri's Villa Royale is a rare and welcome treat for the island's classical music lovers and this year's ensemble had something a bit different for the audience. The ensemble of classical musicians - Tasana Nagavajara on violin, Roland Baldini on viola and Worapon Kanweerayothin on Flute - presented solo, duo and trio works by Mozart, Beethoven and Debussy. Khun Tasana also performed the contemporary classic "Sarata" by Thai composer Narongrit Dhamabutra.
Phuket Today explores the life and passions of Twinpalms' resident DJ and artistic director, Romain Pelletti.
Rotarians and their friends gathered at Bangtao's Bliss Beach Club last Monday to celebrate the Supermoon phenomenon, dance to some bopping blues tunes, feast on the fare of five top chefs and raise some funds for the causes supported by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach.
