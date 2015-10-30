Phuket Gazette - 2015-10-30 12:58 PM
Meet Mattu Kamara. Hailing from Sierra Leone, this 15-year-old scholarship student at Phuket International Academy is making big waves on the international tennis circuit. Mattu trains at Thanyapura with Timo Sivapruksa of the Spin & Slice Tennis Academy and recently represented her home country at the CAT/ITF junior tournament in Abuja, Nigeria - successfully qualifying to represent West Africa in the All Africa Junior Championships being held in Pretoria - which is where she is as you are w
In an average month, Phuket's Kusoldham Rescue Foundation deals with up to 700 cases. At least a dozen involve serious accidents or road deaths, but there are also hundreds of minor injuries, drunken brawls, dead car batteries and a staggering 2-300 beasties that the Foundation helps relocate back to the wild from the homes and communities they have invaded. The Foundation has a roster of over 400 volunteers all around the island, ready to lend a hand when trouble comes to town, from helping re
The Phuket Homeschool Network took over a corner of the Phuket Rajaphat University campus this past weekend, to show off the hard work and skills developed by the small group of local youngster currently studying at home. Additional footage courtesy of Phuket Homeschool Network/DKTD Video Production.
If you're going to do something as crazy as take on the 1.9K swim, 90K bike and 21K run of the Challenge Laguna Phuket triathlon with virtually no endurance sport experience under your belt, then it's a good idea to get some pro advice at the outset. Fortunately for the Gazette's Isaac Stone Simonelli, PGTV corralled some of the world's greatest triathletes in the kid's club at the Cassia Phuket and wouldn't let them leave until they explained how Isaac could survive the Challenge.
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
