Phuket Gazette - 2016-04-30 10:51 AM
The 7K motorcycle club - based out of a small mod-shop behind the Naka weekend market - has grown to become a place where racer bike enthusiasts can gather with their Kawasaki and Ducati speed machines to swap stories and advice and join in some epic rides around the islands weaving mountain roads.
One year after successfully completing the #6week6pack project, Isaac catches up with the Vitruvian boys to talk about its long term impact on his life.
Meet Phimphan Sompranon. This uber-smart 10-year-old Phuketian has recently returned from Malaysia, where she and her sister beat out about 280 other young geniuses to bring home the bronze from the International Young Inventors Olympiad.Together the sisters invented a machine known as the "Smart Watering Controller" - but let's have Phimphan tell us all about it.
Nine dynamic young artists make up this year's International Baccalaureate arts class at BISP. On 21 March, artist and musician Goldie visited the school to conduct a workshop and open the exhibition. Goldie also provided a selection of artworks from his latest exhibition to join those of the IB artists spread around the school's lobby.The exhibition runs until 27 May.
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Poll Results :
Total votes:
Which new initiative will have the greatest short-term impact on public transportation in Phuket?
Total Vote Result
Total votes : More detail below
Thai Nationals
Total votes :
Local Foreign Residents
Total votes :
Tourists / Visitors to Phuket
Total votes :
The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd
79/94 Moo 4, Thepkrasattri Rd, T. Koh Keaw, A. Muang Phuket 83000, Thailand
Tel: 076-615244 Fax: 076-615240 [email protected]
Copyright © 2013 The Phuket Gazette Co Ltd. All rights reserved.