Thanyapura has already built itself an international reputation as a top training ground for world-class athletes, but now it is expanding its services to include a wealth of wellness options. Rose meets with Thanyapura President & CEO Philipp Graf von Hardenberg to find out more about the new services and his plans to introduce FX Mayr healthy eating options to the restaurant
The British International School, Phuket's sports awards - held at the Outrigger Laguna Beach Resort - honored those students that made exceptional efforts both on the field and in the pool, but also with their dedication to passing on what they had learned to a new generation of potential sporting stars. Phuket Today spoke with a few of the award winners and Simon Jones, BISP swim coach, who had just returned from the SEA Games in Singapore where BISP students won numerous medals.
It is Tri-Fest time again in Phuket with thousands of international athletes from around the world descending on the island for the 21st edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon on November 23, followed by the 2nd Challenge Laguna Phuket a week later on November 30.
The We Freedive Suunto Series sees contestants push to cover as much horizontal distance as possible in the Association Internationale pour le Developpement de l'Apnee (AIDA) challenge. The next stage of the competition will take place this Sunday (Apr 20) at the Phuket Country Home pool in Chalong. Stories here: www.phuketgazette.net/phuket-sports/Two-red-cards-Phukets-DNF-Freedive-Suunto/29042 and here: www.phuketgazette.net/phuket-sports/Video-Report-Phukets-Suunto-Series-seeing-red/290
