Saddle up for the 2016 Phuket Criterium; a day of pedal-powered street racing to be held at Saphan Hin on April 23. Last year's inaugural event was a huge success, attracting more than 300 cyclists. This year, the organizers have expanded the race categories to welcome participants of all ages and abilities with categories for fixed-gear bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes in separate races for men and women divided into 'street' and 'elite' classes. Read all about it here.
There are balls all over the beach at Karon this weekend, as the Thailand Beach Volley Fest ramps up towards the finals this Sunday. 35 teams from around the world have gathered to take part in the event. The semi-finals will be taking place Sunday morning with the finals slated to start at 2pm, with plenty of action guaranteed on center court. Entry for spectators is free, but worth getting to Karon Beach early, if you'd like a seat in the shade.
Meet Mattu Kamara. Hailing from Sierra Leone, this 15-year-old scholarship student at Phuket International Academy is making big waves on the international tennis circuit. Mattu trains at Thanyapura with Timo Sivapruksa of the Spin & Slice Tennis Academy and recently represented her home country at the CAT/ITF junior tournament in Abuja, Nigeria - successfully qualifying to represent West Africa in the All Africa Junior Championships being held in Pretoria - which is where she is as you are w
The Muscle & Physique Warriors bodybuilding contest at Jungceylon in Patong was more than just another show for local hard-bodies to strut their stuff. Competitors also had the chance to qualify for the NABBA/WFF Asia-Pacific Championship to be staged in Adelaide, Australia this May. Phuket has joined the NABBA/WFF circuit thanks to the efforts of our own world champion hard-body, Wilaiporn Joom Wannaklang. Katy Thomas spoke with K Joom and Dave Kirwin from NABBA/WFF Australia about the Road to
