Can Ma-Ann save Phuket FC?

With the shock departure of Phuket FC's president, Pramookpisitt Achariyachai and other key management members at the end of last year, following the club's relegation to Division 2, Ronins fans have been on the edge of their seat wondering what will happen to their beloved - if somewhat unlucky - football club. Step forward Cherng Talay OrBorTor President Ma-ann Samran to pick up the pieces and bring new hope to the team and its fans. So, is Mr Ma-Ann the Luke Skywalker of Phuket football? We caught up with him at the recent team try-outs at Surakul Stadium to find out.