Phuket Criterium lights up the night

The Phuket Criterium took to the roads around Saphan Hin on Saturday evening for another exciting series of cycling races. Featuring street, mountain and fixed wheel races, the organizers also staged a special race for inline skaters. Phuket Today spoke with Boonrawd Farm's Piyaphan Thanasophon about the event and Singha's continued support for cycling around the Kingdom.