Phuket King's Cup Regatta 2015 report & results

A week of fair to great winds ensured the 29th Phuket King's Cup Regatta saw a full card of races for the many classes taking part. A burgeoning fleet of Toppers, Optimists and Lazers, saw the number of boats taking part in the King's cup's dinghy series rival that of the multihulls and keelboats in the main event. A new addition to the regatta was the one-design Performance Multihull class, which pitted a passel of Corsair Pulse 600s against each other, with locally based racer Elizabeth Schoch powering through to an impressive series win on Sudu3. In the Multihull Racing class, Alan Carwardine and his team led the class by three points ahead of Team Java, and the one-design Firefly 850 Sports class was owned by John Newnham's Twin Sharks all week, with Hans Rahmann's Voodoo 8 points adrift at the close. For the big boys of IRC 0, Singapore's Sarab Jeet Singh took his new Welbourn 52 Windsikher II to victory. Mr Singh has competed in 16 King's Cups to date, but this was his first win. In an ironic twist, Mr Singh's previous yacht, Windsikher, now renamed Rerefine, won the IRC1 class.