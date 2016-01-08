If you're going to do something as crazy as take on the 1.9K swim, 90K bike and 21K run of the Challenge Laguna Phuket triathlon with virtually no endurance sport experience under your belt, then it's a good idea to get some pro advice at the outset. Fortunately for the Gazette's Isaac Stone Simonelli, PGTV corralled some of the world's greatest triathletes in the kid's club at the Cassia Phuket and wouldn't let them leave until they explained how Isaac could survive the Challenge.