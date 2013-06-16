Dorked in the dark: YouTube video sees Chiang Mai biker arrested

The police decided Mr Chetaphon’s behavior was not 'appropriate' and promptly arrested him. Photo: Facebook

PHUKET: A CHIANG MAI man was arrested by police after a video surfaced on YouTube of him driving around the northern city on a 1.2-million-baht superbike.



That might not sound criminal in itself. The issue of concern to the cops was that Chetaphon Chantarabunthawi, 25, was completely naked at the time.



Mr Chetaphon told reporters that he had made the video for a bet.



He was drinking with his gang, who call themselves “Rock Mode”, at the Infinity bar in Chiang Mai’s Niman Hemin area.



One of them challenged Mr Chetaphon: if he dared ride his Ducati superbike around the city completely naked, he would forgive him a 500-baht debt and pay him an extra 1,000 baht.



Mr Chetaphon agreed and his nude exploits on the rare superbike were filmed by his friends. The video, which they uploaded to Facebook, was shared widely on social media until it attracted the attention of the Chiang Mai Police.



In parts of the video Mr Chetaphon is seen standing up so that his manhood can be clearly seen.



The police decided Mr Chetaphon’s behavior was “not appropriate” and promptly arrested him.



“I prostrate myself in apology to the people of Chiang Mai,” said Mr Chethaphon. “I wasn’t blind drunk, I’d just had a little bit of alcohol and took a challenge for fun.”



“I stood up because it was painful,” he said. “My penis was bumping against the bike’s tank. I wasn’t trying to show anyone [my penis] because it was already very dark [the night, not his penis – Ed].”



Mr Chetaphon said the video had been uploaded onto the Rock Mode Facebook page by his friend Bom, who owned the bike. Bom had already returned to Macau, where he works in a casino, he said.



Maj Gen Chamnan Ruatreo, deputy commissioner of Region 5 Police, warned young people not to copy Rock Mode’s antics because they weren’t appropriate and went against the culture of the people of Chiang Mai.



Gen Chamnan said there were many such groups that forced members to take challenges like this to gain membership. One group asked members to roller skate naked on a mountain near Chiang Mai, he said.



Lt Col Kraisi Chunphak said Mr Chetaphon would be charged with public indecency and faced a sentence of one month in jail and/or a fine of 800 to 2,000 baht.