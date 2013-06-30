Phuket Gazette Queer News: Bank robber throws OJ at terrified teller

Bank robbers rarely opt for such a healthy weapon of choice. Photo: Sarah Cairncross

PHUKET: While guns may be the weapon of choice for most bank robbers here in Phuket, one resourceful criminal managed to steal more than 200,000 baht from a branch of Bangkok Bank using something a little more innocuous: a bottle of orange juice.



Cops announced the arrest of Kittisak Rueankon, 42, on June 16 after they found him hiding out in a house in Phitsanulok province.



Mr Kittisak had carefully chosen his moment to rob the branch, located at a Tesco Lotus in downtown Phitsanulok, waiting until there were only two members of staff present before entering the premises.



While walking into the bank, he pretended to be an ordinary customer, taking out a withdrawal slip and writing on it.



With a bottle of orange juice in his hand, he then walked up to one of the cashiers and handed her the slip.



On the paper, he had written “Sorry, give me money or I’ll spray acid [on you].” Then he opened the bottle and splashed the contents all over the terrified employee.



In the confusion, Mr Kittisak leaned over and grabbed 210,000 baht in cash from the counter before running out of the bank.



A civilian and a Lotus security guard gave chase, but failed to catch him.



He was later found by police and arrested. He will be charged with "armed" robbery.