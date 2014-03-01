Queer News: ‘I’ve got a lovely bunch of coconuts,’ says survivor

Mr Poy was sent to Koh Samui Hospital for an injured shoulder. Photo: Suchat Hankit

PHUKET: A Myanmar national survived more than 12 hours alone in the sea by holding onto two coconuts.



The 21-year-old man, who identified himself as Poy, was pulled from the water by men on a longtail fishing boat at about noon on February 4 in Bo Phut, Koh Samui.



Mr Poy had been working on a construction site in Koh Pha Ngan. On Monday night, he and four friends were drinking on the beach.



“At about 11pm, my friend and I got into an argument. He started to attack me. He hit me hard on the shoulder with a three-inch woodenstick,” said Mr Poy.



“I ran for my life toward the water because I did not know where else to go.



“Fortunately, I found two coconuts on the beach. I grabbed them and held on tight as I knew I would not be able to swim with my injured arm. I had no idea where I was going,” he said.



“I held on to the coconuts all night and into the morning before a longtail boat picked me up.”



