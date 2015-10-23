Queer News: Locals say Naga's raising the road

PHUKET: A creaked, raised road in Surin filled locals with the belief earlier this year that perhaps the cavity below was made by a Naga, a deity in a number of eastern religions that takes the shape of a snake – sometimes with seven heads – or even a Buddha image.



Villagers gathered at the site, only 300 meters from a local graveyard, and attempted to peek beneath the road into the steaming hole below as they recalled a number of ancient items having been found in the area before.



A handful of people in the Thalang district gathered to pay their respects to the spirit living in the area. However, after a bit of further research they found that there was nothing below the uplifted road but steam.



Surin area Chief Wanlop Ruangpornjaroen held a ceremony to make all those concerned happy and ensure them that any spirits would be appeased. However, he pointed out that they really should not be so superstitious.



