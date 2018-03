Can a chef prepare an amazing meal simply from ingredients in a local 7/11 convenience store?

One of my favourite things about living on our little slice of paradise, we get to do funky things with creative and cool people! Here’s our first episode of “The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge” with Belinda Tuckwell from Firefly in Layan, Phuket.

