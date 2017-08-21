Lifestyle
New domestic terminal arrival & departure changes from tomorrow.
Heading to the airport? To the domestic terminal? Changes for traffic flow kicks in from tomorrow (Saturday). Check our story here so that you...
The Myth of Happiness – chasing a more accepting relationship with...
The Myth of Happiness with The Thaiger Ask most people want they want from life and most will answer "I want to be happy." What...
The Ultimate Currency
“A human being, like a business, makes profits and suffers losses. For a human being, however, the ultimate currency is not money, nor is...
Vaping could get you ten years in a Thai prison
Vaping, the popular alternative to smoking cigarettes, might be OK where you come from, but in Thailand sucking on your favourite ‘vape’, or even...
Air Asia under fire over racial discrimination at Don Mueang
A Bangkok expat has taken to social media to share an open letter to Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, after facing what he describes...
Ten year ‘Geeza Visa’ now available for Retirees in Thailand.
The 10-year visa for foreign retirees is now available at an Immigration office near you. Despite the top Immigration officer’s announcement today many offices...
What makes a good rental villa?
by Ian Macaulay www.AquilaPhuket.com Not everyone who has gone through the process of owning or building a villa will want to rent it out. Even if you...
Don Mueang Airport immigration processing times. Idea #78.
The ideas are coming thick and fast now, a week after an estimated 4,000 passengers had to wait nearly five hours to be processed...
Upgraded flights from Doha to Krabi.
Qatar Airways is upping flights from Doha to Krabi to a daily basis starting December 1st. The increase in service is a response to strong demand...
‘Safety’ mayhem on Phuket’s waters
Editorial by Duncan Worthington Let’s be clear from the off that we’re talking about speedboats, specifically day tour operators who pack in the tourists on...