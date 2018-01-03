Located on the same stretch of secluded beach as its sister hotel, Paradise Koh Yao, and only a short journey from Phuket International Airport, you will arrive to the start of your Tree House Villas experience.

From the Yacht Haven Marina, you head out on a 55 minute speed boat journey soaking up the scenery through the world famous Phang Nga Bay.

Located in a remote corner at the top of this idyllic island of Koh Yao Noi and nestled within a national reserve, you will find this luxury and exclusive resort in a tropical rain-forest on it’s own private bay which is surrounded by towering limestone cliffs.

Koh Yao Noi Island is a quiet tropical getaway situated between Phuket and Krabi, allowing for an ideal addition for a multicentre holiday in Thailand and combining many of the famous resorts the land of smiles has to offer. The largely untouched island is covered with lush tropical jungle and limestone cliffs and is fringed by beaches and reef, and surrounded by numerous tiny islands with their own beaches.

The Tree House Villas command spectacular views over Phang Nga bay where the James Bond Movie “The Man with the Golden Gun” was filmed.

The villas are the brainchild of an Australian industrial artist, John Underwood, who has made ‘green buildings’ a hallmark of his work.

The resort offers 25 signature Tree House Villas with 100sqm of duplex living space and private infinity plunge pools all accessible via their own private suspension bridge and an additional 6 Beachfront Pool Villas which are single story villas and have a 7m private infinity pool with direct walk on beach access.

The resort has been designed for guests with a love of the environment, the beauty of nature and the desire to rediscover their inner child. Set amongst the jungle treetops the villas offer a unique experience. Each Villa comes complete with a private dining facility, personal complimentary daily refilled mini bar stocked with your favourite drink, a double swing, day beds and a cloakroom.

Each villa also has access to the E-butler service which allows you to request anything you desire via the in room tablet; whether it be in-room dinning, in-room spa treatments or you want to arrange dinner reservations. You will be able to arrange it all in the comfort of your own private villa.

The resort also has Thai cooking classes, traditional Batik painting, beach volleyball, badminton and table tennis available as well as jungle hiking and mountain biking also available.

Think you might get island fever? Fear not. The resort can also offer day trips for shopping to Krabi and Phuket or island tours to see the fishing villages, rice fields and rubber plantations that are still the main activities for the local communities, there are a variety of trips to suit all tastes.

At the end of your stay, you can head back to Phuket or take the 25 minute speedboat journey over to Krabi, so you can continue your adventures.

