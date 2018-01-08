Kata Rock’s next ‘Collective Series’ kicks off 2018 with local Thai fun on Saturday, February 3 from 5 – 7 pm with ‘Collective Series 11 – Night Bazaar’. The first event for 2018 will feature a festive Thai market themed ‘celebration of local culture’.

After the success of Kata Rocks’ fun, different and outside-the-box Collective Series events of the past three years, Kata Rocks is proud to announce theFebruary event.

‘Collective Series 11 – Night Bazaar’ will present the finest Thai gastronomy and local delicacies enhanced by Chef Laia’s culinary flair.

Set along the Kata Rocks oceanfront terrace and infinity pool with its phenomenal sunset views (make sure you’re there for sunset), traditional Thai entertainment will complement the evening’s culinary showcase.

‘Collective Series’ events have covered a wide range of gastronomic perspectives, celebrating authentic experiences, outstanding food, handcrafted cocktails and luxury lifestyle.

‘Collective Series 11 – Night Bazaar’ celebrates vibrant local Thai cuisine.

Tickets are priced at 1,500 baht++ per guest, inclusive of free flow refreshing themed-beverages, the finest Thai gastronomy and local dishes.

Space are strictly limited, so advance reservations are required.

For booking enquiries, please contact Kata Rocks directly at 07 6370 777 or email [email protected]

- Tanutam Thawan