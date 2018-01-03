JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is proud to present an exciting Michelin-star dining experience. International Michelin Star Chef Andrea Cannalire has taken time-out from the one-Michelin-starred Cielo’s kitchen to cook for diners at the Mai Khao resort.
‘Celebrity Chef’ Andrea Cannalire will travel from Ostuni, Italy for a four-day visit from 12 – 15 January 2018 at the Ginja Cook and Cucina Italian Kitchen, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa.
“Chef Andrea will present a series of specially-designed menus inspired by seasonal cooking that reflects his philosophy of cooking with a passion for precision.
“His signature dishes are very distinctive as he takes influences from different parts of the Italy to come up with creations that surprise the palate.”
The program for these special gastronomic events is as follows:
January 12, from 4 pm onwards: The live cooking demonstration at Ginja Cook and followed by a 5-course contemporary Italian set menu. With just limited 20 seats, it is the intimate dining experience that sets this Italian dinner to the exceptional night. Accompany with the selected beverage pairing.
• Price is THB 3,800++ per person.
January 13, from 6.30 pm onwards: A delectable 8-course set menu at Cucina Italian Kitchen. The 10 hands dinner, culinary collaboration between International Michelin Star Chef Andrea Cannalire and experienced JW Marriott Phuket Chefs led by Executive Sous Chef David Morell, Chef Andrea Genio, Chef Suwat Eimpradab and Pastry Chef Chakapong Massoo.
• Price is THB 2,900++ per person, inclusive of an 8-course degustation set menu and 4,599++ with selected beverages pairing.
January 14, from 6.30 to 10 pm: The Italian Job Buffet Dinner at Cucina Italian Kitchen. The menu created by Chef Andrea Cannalire, offers a spread of delectable Italian cold cuts, coups, appetisers, salads, cheeses and desserts plus the option to add either pizza or pasta. Plus a main course with choice of seafoods and meat selection.
• Price is THB 1,600++ per person and THB 2,388++ per person with free flow selected beverages.
January 15, from 6.30 onwards: A lavish 6-course gala dinner at Cucina Italian Kitchen. The divine menu includes Liquid Bruschetta with squid, artichoke, clams and clams foam; Beef Tartare, Parmesan cheese, lemon and basil Pesto sauce; Caciocavallo cheese risotto with capers and rock melon just to name a few.
• Price is THB 3,200++ per person with selected beverage pairing.
About Chef Andrea…
Chef Andrea started his culinary career off as a young chef classically trained under some of the most highly revered and respected Italian chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants; including Villa D’ Amelia; La Strega; Già Sotto l’Arco and Villa Crespi.
From 2010 to 2014, Chef Andrea continued to lift his forkful skill up as Chef de partie with numerous world renowned one-and two-Michelin-starred restaurants around Italy among Parizzi; Schuman; Magnolia; Bracali; Unico and Al Pont de Ferr, to acquire knowledge, techniques and principles that laid his solid foundation for the culinary excellence he excels at Cielo restaurant today.
Chef Andrea embraces his Italian roots and heritage. In an inventive approach, he proposes sensory journeys between tradition and experimentation, through dishes that play with shapes and colors, using local excellences and preciousness from all over the world. It takes skill and a keen sensibility to ensure everything works well together and Chef Andrea knows that by heart.
For more information or reservations, contact the Food & Beverage dining experience team…
Telephone 076 338 000
Email [email protected]
- Tanutam Thawan