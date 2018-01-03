JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is proud to present an exciting Michelin-star dining experience. International Michelin Star Chef Andrea Cannalire has taken time-out from the one-Michelin-starred Cielo’s kitchen to cook for diners at the Mai Khao resort.

‘Celebrity Chef’ Andrea Cannalire will travel from Ostuni, Italy for a four-day visit from 12 – 15 January 2018 at the Ginja Cook and Cucina Italian Kitchen, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa.

“Chef Andrea will present a series of specially-designed menus inspired by seasonal cooking that reflects his philosophy of cooking with a passion for precision.

“His signature dishes are very distinctive as he takes influences from different parts of the Italy to come up with creations that surprise the palate.”