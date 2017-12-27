Congratulations to The Racha for winning three major hospitality awards in the one year.

They’ve won the Best Island Resort Destination and Outstanding Beach Resort in South East Asia by Asian Lifestyle Tourism and the Bronze Award Winner by Exotiq Best of Thailand. The Racha’s Anumba Spa was also voted the Top Island Resort Spa in Asia in the 2017 World Luxury Spa Awards.

The Racha can be found 20 kilometres south of Phuket, on the Andaman island of Racha Yai. The resort is set on a white-sand crescent bay with crystal clear waters – a perfect backdrop for The Racha. The resort describes itself as ‘eco-chic luxury living and says that guests choose to ‘get-way from-it-all’ without taking anything away from the environment.

Spread over 50 rai of tropical gardens and built over one level, the resort has 85 villas. The resort offers some of the best snorkelling in Thailand and has its own 5-Star PADI Dive Centre offering a variety of dive trips and courses, and a purpose-built instructional pool for beginners.

The Racha’s Anumba Spa, voted the Top Island Resort Spa in Asia in the 2017 World Luxury Spa Awards, is a deserving winner in its contemporary tropical backdrop.

Not many resorts around Phuket can boast three high-class awards in the same year. Congratulations to the team at The Racha.

If you’d like to find out more click HERE.

- Tanutam Thawan