It is that time of the year where we make resolutions; promises about the year to come and how we will approach it. Rather than ploughing through a northern hemisphere winter to get to the gym or sourcing for fresh fruits during a juice cleanse, why not enjoy the best of the southern tropical lifestyle and head to the Thailand Yacht Show!

Apart from the mega-yachts and exhibition of some of the world’s great yachting brands, here are three other reasons to visit Phuket and the Thailand Yacht Show in 2018…

The Great Outdoors

Why pound the gym’s treadmill when you could select one of the 30 beaches around Phuket for an invigorating work out?

Interested in something a little more dynamic? The Thailand Yacht Show will showcase the very best of watersports in and around the Andaman Sea and Phuket, and the best part – you can test them out at the Show’s demonstration platform! With stand-up paddle boards, dragon boats, sailing, kayaking and jet packs, it is a great way to discover what boating and yachting in South East Asia can bring to your 2018.

Health and Wellbeing

Phuket is often referred to as the ‘Pearl of the Andaman’. A tropical island located on the western side of the Thai peninsula, it sits proudly in an azure ocean offering clean air, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, tropical fish and fruit dripping with flavour, and the island-wide pastime of spa treatments is to die for. It is the perfect place to recharge the mind and body through good eating and the mediative rhythm of island life.

Start the day with an indulgent spa treatment to relax before visiting the Thailand Yacht Show, which opens at 3pm. The Show itself offers guests morning superyacht cruises on the tranquil Phang Nga Bay and yoga sessions lead by local experts. The casual elegance of the floating Hype lounge offers a spot to take respite and discuss yacht charters for your next rejuvenating holiday in the tropics.

Some “Us” Time

Luxury boating and yachting is one of the most private and relaxing activities for those wishing to spend quality time with their loved ones. It is also increasing in popularity in and around Phuket. And once you are here, it is not hard to see why. There are a multitude of protected, secluded bays and anchorages for cruising, diving and exploring. Phuket is hot all year round and is perfect for those who enjoy sailing as much as those who enjoy the speed of motor yachts. It is an ideal destination for yacht ownership or charter. Once you enjoy the scenery around Phang Nga Bay you’ll come back forever.

The Thailand Yacht Show will showcase the world’s leading boat and yachts brands for sale and charter, as well as all the support services to help you navigate your yachting lifestyle in this undiscovered, private and spectacular tropical region.

See you at Ao Po Grand Marina on 22 – 25 February 2018!

- Tanutam Thawan