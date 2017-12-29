Krabi International Airport has just fitted new Explosive Detection Systems weapon detectors at each checkpoint scanner to improve security measure over the New Year period.

The security measure by Department of Airports follows the safety 7-7-7 measure of the Ministry of Transport which targets 7 days before New Year (December 21 – 27), 7 days during the New Year (December 28 – January 3) and 7 days after the New Year (January 4-10).

The Director General of Department of Airports, Darun Saengchai, ordered all the airports to be prepared for security to support the higher number of passengers during the New Year season including offering sufficient amount of staff to accommodate the passengers.

“The EDS sets have already been installed at Krabi and Udon Thani airports and will also be installed at Surat Thani Airport,” he mentioned.

“Apart from the security and manpower, the seats, lounges, and hygiene across the terminals as well as the readiness of shuttle bus are requested to be sufficient for the increasing number of passengers for the New Year season and the shuttle bus fare must follow the standard specified by the Ministry of Transport.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong