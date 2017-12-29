The figures for foreign tourists arrivals in the Kingdom during 2017 are going to reach 35 million visitors, according to statistics from the TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand).

There are a few surprises in the top ten list, including Laotian visitors at #4. China is still the number one source of foreign tourists with 9.92 million visits over the past 12 months. This represents a 13.23% increase on the 2016 statistics. Coming in second, but actually dropping 5.5% in real numbers, is Thailand’s southern neighbours from Malaysia. The Russians are coming back in increasing numbers logging nearly 23% growth in arrivals for the last year.

China – 9.92 million (+13.23%) Malaysia – 3.30 million (-5.5%) South Korea – 1.71 million (+16.49%) Laos – 1.61 million (+16.17%) Japan – 1.57 million (+9.08%) India – 1.41 million (+18.11%) Russia – 1.34 million (+22.95%) US – 1.06 million (+8.35%) Singapore – 1.01 million (+4.73%) UK – 1.01 million (+0.08%)

So that’s who’s arriving. But what are they spending? Estimated spending shows the Chinese on top, of course, a per capita increase on last year suggesting that more of the FITs (Fully independent travelers, as distinct from tour groups) are now arriving from China than in previous years.

China – 531 billion Baht (+17.14%) Russia – 105 billion Baht (+28.27%) Malaysia – 86 billion Baht (-3.14%) USA – 78 billion Baht (+11.75%) UK – 77 billion Baht (+2.48%) Korea – 76 billion Baht (+19.24%) Japan – 69 billion Baht (+11.68%) Australia – 65 billion Baht (+4.55%) India – 62 billion Baht (+23.01%) Germany – 57 billion Baht (+5.42%)

The countries that spend the most, per capita, per visit, are…

Russians – 78,358 baht each per visit UK – 76,237 baht each per visit US – 73,584 baht each per visit

Chinese visitors traditionally only stay a few days, compared to others who stay in Thailand for a week or more, but still rack up 53,528 baht per visit. So, the Chinese daily spend is probably the highest on the list!

Japanese spend 43,949 baht per visit and Malaysians, 26,060 baht per visit.

- Tanutam Thawan