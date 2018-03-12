From 400 to 500 kilograms of garbage had been washed by waves onto a beach on Koh Rung in the Mu Koh Chang National Park in Trat each morning during the past week, the park chief said today (Monday).

Kosit Nilrat said he had assigned 17 officials to clean up the beach at Ao Bor of Koh Rung every morning for more than a week.

The garbage, which landed along a 300 metre stretch of beach, mostly comprised plastic bags, plastic bottles and plastic bins dumped by humans into the sea.

Kosit said the amount of garbage showed that a lot of tourists and people living on the coast had dumped garbage into the sea. Some of the bottles had words in foreign languages, indicating that they had floated in from neighbouring countries, he added.

STORY: The Nation

- Phuket Gazette & The Nation