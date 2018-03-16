A 41 year old from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yuthana Ponsud, has been arrested yesterday (March 14) at the Phuket Gateway at Thachatchai Checkpoint while carrying 1,957 amphetamine pills with a street value of 350,000 baht, to Phuket.

The police at the gateway found him during a routine search of a Trang to Phuket bus. He seemed suspicious so police asked to check his bag and found the drugs inside.

He was taken to Thachatchai Police Station for further investigation and has been charged with dealing in illicit drugs.

He told the police that he received the drug from a man named ‘Song’, who paid him 10,000 baht to carry the drugs to Phuket. Song placed the drug in a rubber plantation at Huay Yod District, Trang where Yuthana picked them up before getting on the bus.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong