Phuket Governor, Norapat Plodthong, hosted a meeting planning to renovate the hundred year old Charter Bank House, which belongs to the Treasury Department, to become accommodation for VIPs who are visiting Phuket. The first draft plans are expected to be finished by January 15.

The Governor has already filed a letter to the Ministry of Interior to use the location. The Phuket Municipality will be the main organisation taking care of the building and it surrounding area.

The living area will be renovated to be a multimedia room presenting local Phuket history and lifestyle. The outside of the building will be renovated and landscaped as a photogenic area showcasing Phuket’s architecture.

“Earlier on, the Phuket Treasury Office received a budget to renovate the building but they could only renovate the basic structures. Today’s meeting (January 5) considered the allocation of additional budget for the renovation. The interior and exterior designs will be completed before we can decide about the exact budget. The finished project will accommodate VIPs visiting the island, be an historical attraction and also be the place for people to come and relax,” said the Governor.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong