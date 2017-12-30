A total of 92 people were killed and 1,107 were injured during the first two days of seven-day monitoring period for people travelling during the long New Year holidays.

On Friday, which was the second day of the so-called “seven dangerous days” new year holidays, 576 road accidents happened, killing 49 people and injuring 609, said Karun Sakulpradit, permanent secretary for the Education Ministry. It was Karun’s turn to hold a press conference on the monitored road accident statistics at the Road Accidents Prevention and Reduction for 2018 New Year Operation Centre at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

The accumulated statistics showed that 1,053 accidents happened on Thursday and Friday, killing 92 people and injuring 1,107. Karun said most – more than 42 per cent – of the accidents were caused by drunk driving, following by speed limit violation (23 per cent).

He said most – nearly 78 per cent – of vehicles in the accidents were motorcycles. And most – about 68 per cent – of the accidents happened on straight roads. Karun said Nakhon Si Thammarat was the province with the highest number of accidents – 25.

So far, Phitsanulok, Pathum Thani and Ubon Ratchathani had the highest number of deaths – each with three – while Nakhon Si Thammarat had the biggest number of injuries, which was 29.

STORY: The Nation

- Phuket Gazette & The Nation