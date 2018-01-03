At about noon today (January 3), Koh Phi Phi police received a report about a dead body floating in the sea near Phi Phi in Lo Dalum Bay.

Police say the body appears to be a western woman of about 30-35 years wearing jeans shorts and a blue bra. No trace of harassment or violence was found on the body.

There was no identification documents with the body. Police believe that she had been dead for approximately 6 hours and the cause of death is assumed to be drowning at this stage of the investigation.

The body has been sent to Koh Phi Phi Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

“We can’t confirm the cause of death now but we believe it is probably drowning as there’s no trace of a physical attack. The officers are taking photos around to check with hotels in the area to find out who she is,” said Pol Lt Col Chetpan Wichaidit from Phi Phi Island Police Station.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong