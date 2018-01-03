A video has posted on a popular Phuket Facebook page that showed an altercation between a female tourist and several people outside a Fuji Japanese restaurant in Jungceylon.

The video shows a woman, apparently from Europe (some say Norwegian), arguing with security as a crowd of shoppers gather.

Amid claims that the tourist is drunk the poster of the footage shouts that she hates these people “from this country” who eat then don’t pay then even threaten her friend.

ไม่รู้ว่าประเทศอะไรแต่น่ากระทืบมาก ไปแดกห่าที่ร้านฟูจิห้างดังป่าตองหมด3200บาท เมาแอ๋ ทำกร่างไม่ยอมจ่าย แถมด่าหยาบ รปภ. ฟูจิ พี่ผู้หญิงแกถือบิลเดินตามเก็บเงิน หยาบมากอีฝรั่งนี่. แถมขู่จะทำร้ายร่างกายพี่ยามอีกสรุปผัวยอมจ่าย3000 บาท เถื่อนไหมล่ะคะ นักท่องเที่ยวชั้นเลว!!!ขอบคุณพี่ผู้ชายนะคะที่ช่วยกันไว้ไม่ให้ ป้า รปภ โดนทำร้ายและพี่ๆทุกคนที่ช่วยเคลียร์สถานะการณ์และต้องขออภัยที่พูดคำหยาบในคลิปค่ะเพราะมันเหลืออดจริงๆค่ะ. Posted by Kanittha Messa Jaojankaew on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The tourist makes threats and aims her own punches as the staff are told not to let her get away with it as they have the evidence.

Before a security woman says police are on their way, the tourist is called a prostitute using the foulest Thai language.

The footage was shared to a fan page for incidents in Phuket by “Kanittha Messa Jaojankaew” who wrote that these tourists were ‘disgusting and worth a good kicking’.

She claimed that they had been in a Fuji restaurant where the bill had come to 3,200 baht but they had allegedly refused to pay and were drunk and abusive.

Eventually 3,000 baht was paid by a male in the party, it was claimed.

ORIGINAL STORY: ThaiVisa

- Tanutam Thawan