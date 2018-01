The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 around Old Phuket Town was hosted by Governor Norapat Plodthong together with the Phuket Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana.

There family-oriented festivities included a walking street with local food, clothing, accessories, street performances and a list of entertainment on stage before the crowd count down to the new year at the intersection of the old Standard Chartered Bank.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong