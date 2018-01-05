Early today (January 5) at 5.30 am, police received a report about a car on fire in Soi Kor Pai in Phuket Town. The car was parked on the side road. Fire fighters brought 2 fire trucks and took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. No one was injured.

The car was a blue Honda Civic with the plate number ขว 1107 Chonburi. The car is completely guttered and damages are estimated at about 120,000 Baht.

After checking, police found that the car was left on the side road for more than a week as it had broken down and was waiting to be fixed. The owner of the car is 31 year old Nalinrat Sarakan from Chonburi. Police are trying to contact him. Forensic police have already visited to the scene to find out the cause of fire.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong