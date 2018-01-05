Just days after the Phuket Governor reported a clean sheet for marine boat accidents during the Seven Dangerous Days reporting period, a Japanese tourist has died during a trip to Koh Similan.

37 year old Yoshida Saori from Japan was scuba diving alone near Koh Tachai yesterday (January 4). She jumped from the boat when a big wave pushed her under the boat. Her head hit the propellor resulting in deep wounds and damage which proved to be fatal.

She was being rushed to Takuapa Hospital by a speed boat from the Similan Islands National Park but died during the journey back to shore. Her body is now being kept the hospital pending a full autopsy and contact with the woman’s relatives.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong