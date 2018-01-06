A 67 year old woman, Mookda Janan, a local from Krabi, has volunteered to broom a kilometre of local street twice everyday for the past 5 years.

She brooms the streets in the morning and evening and cleans the sala on the side road of Phetchakasem Road in Klongtom District impressing the locals and setting a great example.

“I used to have a grocery shop but now I’m old and my children asked me to stop working and stay home so I want to do something that benefits our society. I saw that the streets get built up with garbage everyday and the staff from the municipality isn’t enough to handle it all, so I bought my own equipment and started to work.

“My routine starts from 5 am until 9 am and in the afternoon, I start from 4 pm from in front of my house all the way to Klongpon Market Intersection, which is about 1 kilometre. Also, I clean the sala on the side road (where people like to sit and wait for public transportation). Some people think I’m crazy and my children didn’t want me to do this, but it makes me happy,” she said.

“I’m inspired by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who worked tirelessly for his people for 70 years . This is nothing comparing to that and I will do it until my body can’t take it anymore.”

She also wants to donate her eyes as she said her eyes are still working fine and she wants to donate her organs as well.

Khun Moodka is already our nominee for Person of the Year 2018.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong