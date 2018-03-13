World Autism Day, April 2, 2018, wear your “Labels Out For Autism Campaign”

On Monday, April 2, 2018, join The Thaiger, KIS Phuket and NP Graphics and Photography in celebrating the individuals on World Autism Awareness Day and raising autism awareness in Phuket.

Simply bare your label and wear your shirt inside out for one day, to show we all understand that labels do not define us. The Labels Out for Autism Campaign intends to build greater understanding, empathy and community responsibility in making Phuket autism aware. Visit The Thaiger’s Facebook page for more information and free teaching resources.

Autism is a noun. We do not learn anything about an individual from the single noun ‘autism’. The label alone has no purpose in helping you to understand them, to build a picture of their appearance and personality or in knowing their potential. Only getting to know them as individuals will help with that.

As Dr. Stephen Shore stated, “If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism.”

Labelling creates stereotypes, which can mask an individual’s abilities, gifts, strengths, interests and real personality. Autism affects tens of millions worldwide. All these people cannot possibly be defined by one word.

As of 2013, all previous subcategories of autism (such as Asperger’s Syndrome) now fall under one umbrella diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD is lifelong developmental disability that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others.

While autistic people share certain difficulties, being autistic will affect each person in different ways. It is important not to let a label create an image of a person.

Thanks to Laura Sage, Special Educational Needs Coordinator at Kajonkiet International School Phuket.

- Donna Toon