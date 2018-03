Snake catchers in Nakorn Sri Thammarat have caught a monster python.

The reptile was 5.5 meters long and weighed 100 kilograms. It took ten people to hold it for the video. As you can see the python wasn’t too happy about being in the selfie.

It was spotted by a rubber worker who saw it curled up by a termite mound as he went to work in a plantation. It was released back to the wild in Surat Thani. Video from Channel 3.

- Tanutam Thawan