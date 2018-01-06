The Attorney General Office’s Legal Execution bureau has notified key figures of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) accused of illegally occupying Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang Airports during the 2008 protest to pay compensation worth 522 million baht to the damaged party, Airports of Thailand.

Suwat Aphaipak, the PAD’s lawyer, said the bureau sent the notice on December 25, enforcing legal execution on 13 leaders following the court’s ruling. Those included Sondhi Limthongkul, Maj-General Chamlong Srimuang, Pipob Thongchai, Suriyasai Katasila, Somsak Kosaisuk, Somkiat Pongpaiboon, as well as the group’s second generation leaders.

Maj-General Chamlong Srimuang

Suwat said the accused do not have enough assets to cover the compensation in the demand, so it’s up to the plaintiff to follow up the execution.

The defendants could go bankrupt if they cannot repay the compensation.

- Phuket Gazette & The Nation