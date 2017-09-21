A new 555-unit hotel managed residence project named Phuket Waterworld is now offering apartments for sale.

Located ‘off beach’, near to Casuarina Shores and the Outrigger Laguna Beach Resort, the project is being developed by the New Nordic Group.

Phase one units range for studios from 26 square metres, one bedroom apartments and two bedrooms up to 104 square metres.

Pricing goes from 3.2 up to 15 million Baht.

The developer is offering 10% guaranteed returns for 10 years, or if a leasehold option, extending to fifteen years.

Phuket is continuing to see a surge of new hotel residence investment oriented projects.

From their website…

The New Nordic Phuket Water World is located in Bangtao, which is one of the few remaining beaches in Phuket still not affected by the big developments on the island. The project is only 150 meters from a white sand beach, and neighbor to one of Asia’s biggest luxury resorts: The Laguna Resort. The Water World covers a total of 36,800 square meters with a 2,500 square meter big swimming pool going through the project.

The building A is a four-star development. We focus with the interior to bring the outdoor environment into the rooms. All materials chosen are of high quality with a fresh and modern color palette. Building A features 3 room styles: studio, one bedroom and two bedrooms.

In the basement is a spacious carpark. On the ground floor, there will be 7 shops and an office located. The building offers for 90 owners to have a home away from home in Phuket.

Read more at their website HERE

- Bill Barnett