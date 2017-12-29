Phuket’s Governor hosted a meeting with the Phuket Dog Shelter Management Committee today (December 29) at Provincial Hall in Phuket Town to follow up on the progress of its renovation, together with the Chief of Phuket Provincial Livestock Office and a representative of Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation.

“There are 460 dogs in the shelter by now and the shelter opens its door to all the stray dogs, especially those that are reported to have attacked people on the street. The shelter receives about 20 – 30 dogs per month, under the project ‘Keep Phuket Clean by Our Hands and Hearts’,” said the Governor.

The meeting reported about the progress of building a new cement floor in the dog enclosures to make it easy to clean and reduce the smell, making the dogs less stressed.

According to the 2018 budget year plan, the Governor mentioned that they have planned to reorganise the shelter with a committee of 7 officials who will work on the different aspects of the daily operations, including fundraising, food donation, neutering and health care.

Earlier, the budget of 1.3 million baht was approved to renovate Suan Pa Bang Kanun Stray Dog Shelter. The dog cage roofs will be renovated as well as the staff compound, clinic and food storage room. One additional staff member is being recruited too.

Want to help?

People who are interested to donate to the shelter can donate to account number 805 0 83191 4 (named in Thai: Phuket Stray Dog Shelter Project).

Food donations can be given at the shelter, the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office and Damrongtham Center in the Provincial Hall. Donors will be given a certificate of donation.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong